Thursday Dec 31 2020
Prince Philip was unwilling to kneel before Queen Elizabeth?

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Prince Philip was unwilling to kneel before Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds that he didn't need to bow before the monarch since she was his wife.

In Netflix show "The Crown", the Queen tells her husband that she would support him in televising her coronation ceremony on one condition that he kneel before her.

And when Prince Philip asks who told her to make him kneel, the Queen says Prime Minister Churchill was the one who gave the advice.

According to the Queen, the prime minister told her that Prince Philip intended to refuse to kneel.

Prince Philip explains, "I merely asked the question. Whether it was right in this day and age that the Queen's consort, her husband, should kneel to her rather than stand beside her."

"You won't be kneeling to me," says the Queen in the episode titled "Smoke and Mirrors".

"That's not how it will look. That's how it will feel." argues Philip and adds, "It will feel like a eunuch, an amoeba, is kneeling before his wife".

"You will be kneeling before the crown as we all do," the Queen says as she tries to convince her husband.

And when the Duke of Edinburgh says he won't kneel before his wife, the young monarch says only a strong man would be able to kneel before his wife and the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth refuses to accept Prince Philip's request when he says, "I be you make an exception for me."

At the end of the episode, the Duke is seen kneeling before the Queen.

