Watch: Madonna ushers in 2021 from ‘home away from home’ Africa

American singing sensation Madonna decided to ring in the start of 2021 alongside her children in Malawi, Africa.

For her trip, The 62-year-old is joined by son David Banda 15, daughter Mercy James 14 and eight-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

The singer also shares biological children with two former partners. 24-year-old Lourdes with former personal trainer Carlos Leon and 20-year-old Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

