Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle might curate a book like Prince Charles: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Meghan Markle might curate a book like Prince Charles: report

Royal sources anticipate Meghan Markle might follow Prince Charles’s footsteps and create her own book.

This prediction was made by a source close to Mail on Sunday. They explained, “Meghan has some experience as a writer and used to have a popular blog called The Tig before she met Harry that covered health, travel, food and fashion.”

“Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality.”

The source concluded by saying, "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand.”

More From Entertainment:

Big Hit Entertainment protects BTS from malicious commenters

Big Hit Entertainment protects BTS from malicious commenters
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas card picked apart by experts: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas card picked apart by experts: report
Gwen Stefani’s sons gear up for her wedding to Blake Shelton: report

Gwen Stefani’s sons gear up for her wedding to Blake Shelton: report
'Vikings' final season released

'Vikings' final season released

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith shed light on divorce rumors after ‘entanglement’

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith shed light on divorce rumors after ‘entanglement’
Watch: Madonna ushers in 2021 from ‘home away from home’ Africa

Watch: Madonna ushers in 2021 from ‘home away from home’ Africa
Fans think Eminem looks weird in latest interview

Fans think Eminem looks weird in latest interview
Prince Philip was unwilling to kneel before Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Philip was unwilling to kneel before Queen Elizabeth?
Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19
Prince Charles slams ‘insane’ exploitation of nature: report

Prince Charles slams ‘insane’ exploitation of nature: report
Liam Payne opens up about his engagement to Maya Henry

Liam Payne opens up about his engagement to Maya Henry
Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return

Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return

Latest

view all