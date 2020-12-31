Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

A court has granted Kylie Jenner a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her gated community last month, according to TMZ.com.

According to the celebrity website, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed for protection from Justin Bergquist last month after the incident.

In the documents obtained by the media outlet Kylie alleges Bergquist broke into a home in her gated community, fled on foot after he was spotted by a resident, and then returned in his car.

The restraining order requires Bergquist to stay at least 100 yards away from Kylie at all times.



Bergquist was arrested for burglary and trespassing following the incident.