Friday Jan 01 2021
Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Jennifer Lopez reminisced upon the memories of the lives lost to Covid-19 during her New Year’s Eve performance this year.

The singer shed light on it all during her performance on ABC's New Year's Rockin Eve event.

There she was quoted saying, "2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it. We’ve got to think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life.”

Thousands of people. But tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s okay. If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment. We lost too many. Too many."


