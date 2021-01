Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin can be seen hugging each other, while wearing matching outfits

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have welcomed 2021 in style, serving major fashion inspiration to everyone.



The Canadian singer took to Instagram to post loved-up selfies with wife Hailey Baldwin on Saturday.



In the photos, Hailey and Justin can be seen hugging each other, while wearing matching outfits.

While Justin wore a black suit, Hailey stunned in an LBD.

She accessorised her look with golden statement neck piece and a pair of earrings.