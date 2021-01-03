Ashanti, family recover from coronavirus

US singer and songwriter Ashanti and her family have recovered from Coronavirus after testing positive last month.



The R&B singer turned to Instagram and announced that she and her family are now free of COVID-19.

In the statement Ashanti said, “Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all”.

She posted the statement with caption, “Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON. #grateful.”



On December 12, the singer first revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”







