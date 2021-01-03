Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Ashanti, family recover from coronavirus

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

US singer and songwriter Ashanti and her family have recovered from Coronavirus after testing positive last month.

The R&B singer turned to Instagram and announced that she and her family are now free of COVID-19.

In the statement Ashanti said, “Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all”.

She posted the statement with caption, “Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON. #grateful.”

On December 12, the singer first revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”



