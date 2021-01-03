Hasan Minhaj celebrates sixth wedding anniversary with dinner at home

US actor, comedian and TV host Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with dinner at home on Sunday, January 3, 2021.



Taking to Instagram Hasan, who hosts Netflix‘s Patriot Act, posted intimate photos from their anniversary dinner at home.

He wrote, “Anniversary dinner at home.”

Minhaj jokingly wrote, “Notice how the selfies start off intimate and seductive, then the vibe completely changes as soon as the food comes out. Then you’re just munching and mouth breathing in silence like those old Indian couples you see at restaurants.”

“FYI that baby bouncer in the dining room is a necessary set piece. TY @joshuaj88 for the amazing Burmese food,” he further said.



Hasan and Beena tied the knot in January 2015 and have two kids.