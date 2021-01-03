Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's to release explosive memoir about her

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle has often times come forth to criticize the former actor following her marriage into the British royal family.

And now, the Duchess of Sussex will be sent shockwaves again as Samantha recently came forth to announce the release of her bombshell memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

As per reports, the biography will spill “hidden truths about her family, as a royal fairy plummets from the tea towels.”

The tell-all will also explain how “things are not always as they seem” and “truth is stranger than fiction”.

The 56-year-old, Meghan’s fiercest critic, is the eldest daughter of Thomas Markle.

She has on multiple occasions, blasted her royal sister, calling her a “shallow social climber” who has a “soft spot for gingers.”

As per The Sun, when Meghan had found out about the book, she had broken down “in tears.”

An insider shared details about the book’s release, saying: “The book may never be on sale in Britain because of our tighter libel laws but it will be all over the internet.”

