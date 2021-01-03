Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her private wedding ceremony

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Nadia Khan treated her fans with more nikkah and wedding pictures hours after she confirmed she has tied the knot for the third time.



The morning show host turned to Instagram and posted the link of her YouTube channel where she shared a complete video story of all the memorable moments that happened during the private ceremony at their Islamabad farmhouse.

Close friends and immediate family attended the wedding ceremony.



Nadia also said that her husband Faisal Mumtaz Rao is a retired Wing Commander.

Earlier, Nadia Khan confirmed her third marriage on Instagram and said that she will be sharing more photos of her wedding with the fans in a few hours.

She wrote, “SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ...”

