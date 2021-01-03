Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Did Noyan really die in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The series revolves around Ertugrul, the father of Osman Ghazi who founded the Ottoman Empire.

The death of Bayju Noyan, one of the most powerful villains shown in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", remained a mystery until the end of the historical TV series for some fans.

Fans who paid attention know what actually happened to the Mangol warrior played by Barış Bağcı, but a large number of people are often seen wondering about the fate of the character in the TV series.

Noyan is seen dying at the hands of Ertugrul in season 2 of the series but he leaves his enemies baffled with his return in season 4.

At the end of season 2, Ertugrul destroys him inflicting several severe wounds and thinks that he is dead.

However, he comes back from the dead and reappears in season 4 and on the appointment of Ogedai, goes to the Sultan and then to Ertugrul to deliver a peace treaty. During this, Ertugrul saves him from the Templars. The peace treaty is going well but is broken when Ogedei dies.

He attempts to kill Ertugrul but the Turk warrior and his Alps escape through the sea route.

In season 5, his death is mentioned by a Mongol commander and later by Arikbuka as well that Noyan was killed by Hulagu Han because of Mergen but his death is not shown.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US
'Wonder Woman 1984' director for more variety in superhero movies

'Wonder Woman 1984' director for more variety in superhero movies

The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed

The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed
'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister

'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister
Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle
Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction

Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction
Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’
BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential

BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential
Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020

Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020
BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

Latest

view all