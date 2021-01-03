Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

It seems that American life is changing Prince Harry as claimed by royal biographer Angela Levin.

According to her, the Duke of Sussex has been experiencing some changes ranging from a "changing accent to fit in" to adding new phrases like "I wanna".

"Californication is well underway," she said.

Angela claimed that he had "become a shadow of the prince I once knew".

"Throughout the 15 months I spent with him, he exuded an extraordinary combination of royal stardust, accessibility, confidence and mischief, a mixture that enabled him to connect instantly with people of all ages and types," she said.

"It was very important for him to be authentic. He particularly excelled with anyone who had been damaged, physically or psychologically," she said.

"Several former servicemen at the Help for Heroes Centre in Wiltshire told me that he had given them a reason to live."