Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been embroiled in headlines over reported hostility between the two royal wives since a while now.



And while it remains unclear whether or not the two actually have some beef going on, reports have been suggesting otherwise.

However, royal correspondent Rebecca English claims that the Duchess of Cambridge had done all she could to make the new royal bride feel welcome.

Recalling an emotional interview of the Duchess of Sussex from the premiere of ITV’s documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, English wrote about how Kate had reached out to Meghan after it aired.

After Meghan had emotionally voiced out her struggles of fulfilling her royal duties all the while being a new mum, Kate as well as Sophie Wessex had reached out to her to make sure she was doing okay.

However, their support was apparently not well-received by Meghan.

"William was also deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife, had cold-shouldered Meghan,” wrote English in a column for the Daily Mail.

"In fact, I have been told that Kate—and the Countess of Wessex—both repeatedly 'reached out' to the Duchess, particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. But they were rebuffed,” she went on to say.

For the unversed, interviewer Tom Brady had asked Meghan if she was doing okay, back in 2019, only months after she had welcomed her first child with Prince Harry, in the midst of an arduous royal schedule.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman...it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” she had responded while tearing up.

“It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she added.