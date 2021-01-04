Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster drops jaws with snowboarding skills

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is already making headlines for being a pro at snowboarding.

Taking to Instagram, the makeup mogul posted a video of her beloved daughter taking on a bunny slope.

Wearing a neon green helmet and a cream-coloured snowsuit, the two-year-old impressively went down the slope without any issues.

In the video, her family was ecstatic as they cheered for her saying, "Go, baby!"

The proud mother gave her daughter a high five and said, "That was amazing!" while she captioned the video, "My little pro!!!".

"She is such a rock star!!!!! Go Stormi go!!!!!" Commented Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid commented laughing emojis while model Fai Khadra commented, "Weeeeeeeeee!!!!!! No one shreds harder!!".

Take a look:







