Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick shares adorable throwback photo with son

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Talentless founder Scott Disick paid a sweet tribute to his eldest son Mason as he shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram with a heartwarming message.

The Kourtney Kardashian's ex posted a sweet throwback picture, showing him and his eldest son Mason holding hands while travelling on Scott's private jet.

The reality star also penned a heartfelt message alongside the photo: "Big throwback couple of years back. Love love love this guy."

Scott and his ex Kourtney recently shut down their eldest son's Instagram account after they found him doing it behind their back.

The reality star revealed the truth about her son's unexpected activities during an Instagram Live with Poosh, saying: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school."

Kourtney went on to explain: "I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian are proud parents of three children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six. 

More From Entertainment:

Fawad Chaudhry meets Kurulus Osman's lead actor

Fawad Chaudhry meets Kurulus Osman's lead actor

Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Hailey Bieber showers praises on Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber showers praises on Bella Hadid
The song almost wrote itself: BTS' Suga on 'Telepathy'

The song almost wrote itself: BTS' Suga on 'Telepathy'
Ertugrul actor Celal Al praises Feroze Khan for upcoming drama series

Ertugrul actor Celal Al praises Feroze Khan for upcoming drama series
Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years

Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million
Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together

Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France
Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'

Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'
Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor

Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor

Latest

view all