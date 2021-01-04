Scott Disick shares adorable throwback photo with son

Talentless founder Scott Disick paid a sweet tribute to his eldest son Mason as he shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram with a heartwarming message.



The Kourtney Kardashian's ex posted a sweet throwback picture, showing him and his eldest son Mason holding hands while travelling on Scott's private jet.



The reality star also penned a heartfelt message alongside the photo: "Big throwback couple of years back. Love love love this guy."

Scott and his ex Kourtney recently shut down their eldest son's Instagram account after they found him doing it behind their back.

The reality star revealed the truth about her son's unexpected activities during an Instagram Live with Poosh, saying: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school."

Kourtney went on to explain: "I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian are proud parents of three children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.