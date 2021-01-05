Can't connect right now! retry
Baby on-board for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Emma Stone and Dave McCary exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2020

Emma Stone is gearing up for a beautiful addition in her family with Dave McCary as she is reportedly pregnant with her first baby.

The news was revealed by an E!News source who said, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

The inside scoop came after the actress was photographed cradling her baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles in a bunch of pictures published by the Daily Mail.

This is going to be Emma's first baby with Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

Emma and Dave exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2020, after they announced their engagement in 2019.

Earlier, the starlet shared how her views on motherhood changed, "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she told Elle. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Official confirmation of the news about their family expanding is still awaited in this regard by the couple.

