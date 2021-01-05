Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

'It’s tough sometimes,' admits Eminem

Eminem forgot how to rap because of intense drug addiction that left him disillusioned for days.

The rapper revealed on SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy that he did not mean to offend Rihanna when he sided with Chris Brown over their domestic abuse spat, because at the time he was relearning how to rap.

“Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me. So I was caught off guard too. I was like, ‘What the [expletive], I said that?'” Eminem recalled.

“I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was [expletive] stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the Relapse record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it,'” the Slim Shady rapper continued.

“I should have thought better of it,” Eminem shared. “You know, it was one of those things that, like I said, I don’t even remember recording, but record a lot of songs. So it was like, it’s, it’s tough sometimes.”

