Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt ended 2020 in the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Ad Astra actor was spotted in the breath-taking location with friend and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Photos shared by People showed a shirtless Brad sporting snorkeling gear.

The photos showcased the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star’s seven back tattoos.

He was seen in the sunny vacation spot after celebrating Christmas with his daughter, Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Previously, he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie had discussed celebrating the holidays together as a family "when they were 'getting along' earlier this year, but plans have since changed".

The two are currently embroiled in a custody battle for their kids which affects Shiloh, 14, the twins, 12, Pax, 17 and Zahara, 15. Their eldest, 19-year-old Maddox is a legal adult.

