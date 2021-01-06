Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid delights fans as she shares new heartwarming photo of baby girl

Gigi Hadid has mesmerised fans with latest photo of her daughter as she shared adorable moment of mom-daughter love on Instagram.

Sharing the heartwarming snap of her sweetheart, the supermodel gave fans glimpse into mom-daughter love.

In the photo Gigi shared on Instagram, the Zayn Malik's daughter is seen holding the finger of her mom.

Th 25-year-old model captured the adorable moment - which's big enough to pull on anyone's heartstrings - in her camera.

She captioned the post: My Girl!

Previously, Zayn Malik's darling shared a sneak-peek into her family’s celebrations as they were joined by Bella Hadid, Anwar and Dua Lipa at home on Christmas.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have not shared a full photo of their baby girl yet. They also kept fans guessing over the name of their sweet daughter.

