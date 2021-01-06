Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Kanye West's political ambitions had a major part to play in his divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from husband Kanye West.

Despite numerous attempts, it looks like the duo's marriage is over. According to a source cited by Page Six, a divorce filing "is imminent."

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” one source said. “Kim has hired [top celebrity divorce attorney] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

It looks like Kanye's political ambitions had a major part to play in the couple's divorce.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the insider said. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

A separate source revealed that Kanye has been at outs with the Kar-Jenner clan since a while now.

"He is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them," that source said. They added that West now finds their reality show “unbearable.”

More From Hollywood:

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming
Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most

Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most
Insider spills how sparks between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde flew on movie set

Insider spills how sparks between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde flew on movie set
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital
Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands

Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands
Demi Lovato working on new album, manager Scooter Braun confirms

Demi Lovato working on new album, manager Scooter Braun confirms
Heritage controversy 'deeply affected' Hilaria Baldwin, husband Alec Baldwin

Heritage controversy 'deeply affected' Hilaria Baldwin, husband Alec Baldwin
Black Eyed Peas singer Kim Hill speaks out on will.i.am's 'non-Black' claim

Black Eyed Peas singer Kim Hill speaks out on will.i.am's 'non-Black' claim
Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister as he dismisses fake news

Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister as he dismisses fake news
Dua Lipa opens up about dating Anwar Hadid amid intense media scrutiny

Dua Lipa opens up about dating Anwar Hadid amid intense media scrutiny
Vanessa Kirby wants to remain silent on Shia LaBeouf's assualt allegations

Vanessa Kirby wants to remain silent on Shia LaBeouf's assualt allegations
Baby on-board for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary

Baby on-board for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary

Latest

view all