Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

Kanye West's political ambitions had a major part to play in his divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from husband Kanye West.



Despite numerous attempts, it looks like the duo's marriage is over. According to a source cited by Page Six, a divorce filing "is imminent."

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” one source said. “Kim has hired [top celebrity divorce attorney] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”



It looks like Kanye's political ambitions had a major part to play in the couple's divorce.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the insider said. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

A separate source revealed that Kanye has been at outs with the Kar-Jenner clan since a while now.

"He is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them," that source said. They added that West now finds their reality show “unbearable.”