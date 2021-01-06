Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Tanya Roberts was best known for playing a Bond Girl, starring opposite Roger Moore

Hollywood star Tanya Roberts passed away on Tuesday, a day after her rep backtracked on his premature statement about her death earlier on Sunday.

Back on Sunday, her PR rep reported that the Bond Girl had breathed her last after he received a call from her longtime partner.

However, the next day, the statement was retracted as Roberts’ domestic partner, Lance O’Brien clarified that she was “slipping away” but was still alive.

Only hours later, the actor died at the age of 65.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York in 1955, Roberts began her career as a model.

She was best known for playing a Bond Girl, starring opposite Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985.

