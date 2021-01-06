Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Kim Kardashian 'truly loves' Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

US comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed that reality TV star Kim Kardashian ‘tried everything’ to make her marriage to Kanye West work as she ‘truly loves’ him.

Without naming the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kathy Tweeted, “I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn’t the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.”

The comedian further said, “He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities.”

“She loves being a mom more than anything,” Kathy said and added “There’s my two cents.”

Kathy is a close friend of Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and she used to live next to Kanye and Kim.

Kathy’s comments came after reports that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from Kanye West.

