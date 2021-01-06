Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Dr. Dre, the hip-hop pioneer who made him Eminem a superstar,said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team”, Dre said in a post on Instagram.

“I will be out of hospital and back home soon.”

TMZ said doctors were carrying out tests on the 55-year-old music mogul, who was stable and lucid.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has won six Grammys.He broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of Compton rap collective N.W.A., the subject of Universal Pictures’ box office hit “Straight Outta Compton”. He has also produced hits for Snoop Dogg, Tupac and Eminem, among others.

Fans, as well as music artists and athletes, including Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James, offered prayers for his recovery on social media.

More From Entertainment:

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef
Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15

Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15
Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’
Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father
Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list

Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list
BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery
Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed

Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed
JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey
Sia reminisces upon 'rewardingly painful' experiences with parenting

Sia reminisces upon 'rewardingly painful' experiences with parenting

Latest

view all