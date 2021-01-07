Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year

Prince Harry may have to cancel his plans of a return to the UK this year, as per the latest hearsay.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is getting urged to cancel his plans of visiting Queen Elizabeth II ahead of his and Meghan Markle’s 12-month Megxit review.

As per Mirror Online, Harry was going to request an in-person meeting with the monarch in the UK for his royal review following the exit, which is due on March 31, this year.

As per royal sources cited by the outlet, Harry has “not yet attempted to contact” the Queen but will be figuring out a solution in the next few weeks.

He will have to call off the meeting as England’s third lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic might create challenges for them to travel from California to the UK.