Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Prince Harry may have to cancel his plans of a return to the UK this year, as per the latest hearsay.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is getting urged to cancel his plans of visiting Queen Elizabeth II ahead of his and Meghan Markle’s 12-month Megxit review.

As per Mirror Online, Harry was going to request an in-person meeting with the monarch in the UK for his royal review following the exit, which is due on March 31, this year.

As per royal sources cited by the outlet, Harry has “not yet attempted to contact” the Queen but will be figuring out a solution in the next few weeks.

He will have to call off the meeting as England’s third lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic might create challenges for them to travel from California to the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process
Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?
Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Hollywood stars condemn violence as Trump supporters breach US Capitol

Hollywood stars condemn violence as Trump supporters breach US Capitol

Unearthed video shows Queen Mother dreaded Meghan and Harry's exit

Unearthed video shows Queen Mother dreaded Meghan and Harry's exit

Latest

view all