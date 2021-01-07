BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s singing sensation V recently shed light on his songwriting process and it is as ingenious as one would expect.

He began by explaining at that time he has the melody down even before the lyrics come to mind. According to Koreaboo, he was quoted saying, “I try to write the lyrics for every note or until that part ends."

He also went on to say, "I write 8 bars of melody, then write lyrics for those 8 bars before I move on. Or I write all the melody before I write the lyrics.”

While many may be perplexed over his quirky songwriting process V has a pretty solid reason for his decision.

Before concluding V claimed, “If I write the lyrics first, the melody changes a lot according to the lyrics. So, sometimes I can’t write the melody I want. It’s pretty frustrating. So, I write the melody first.”