Hollywood
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Talk show host James Corden was spotted talking a walk in Los Angeles without shoes.

The Late, Late Show host opted for comfort as her wore a pair of grey sweatpants, a black top but decided to ditch the shoes. 

Corden revealed on New Year’s day that he was the new spokesperson for WW, which was formerly known as Weight Watchers, after he was reportedly "embarrassed" about his body.

The TV personality said that he opted to sign up to the fitness program in a bid to shift the conversation about wellness.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes," he said.

Take a look:


