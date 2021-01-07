Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Woman breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home in his absence

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home security system alerted police after a woman broke into his mansion when the actor was away from the property.

The woman, who was reportedly homeless, broke into the actor's house over the weekend and had fled the property before police arrived.

According to reports, the alleged thief entered the home with intention of burglary. But, it is unclear if anything was taken from the 57-year-old actor's home.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean actor was not at home at the time of the alleged break-in. However, the woman was reportedly later found nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Last year In November, the High Court backed Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard's claims that he battered her during their marriage.

Police arrived at Johnny Depp's Johnny Depp's home at Hollywood Hills after alleged burglary and arrested the suspect from the area.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde
Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time
Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report
Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process
Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year
Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Latest

view all