Thursday Jan 07 2021
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to show off his latest luxurious gift.

In the video post, the bag was clearly an eye-opener as it changed colours via an app but it comes at a tear-jerking price.

As per Khaled, he was eyeing the $26,000 Louis Vuitton bag for a while but could not get his hands on them. 

"So, check this out, I’ve been trying to get this bag for a while. She’s given me this app that comes with it where you can change the colours from your phone," he said.

He thanked his wife for getting him the luxurious gift.

"MAJOR B A G ALERT. MY QUEEN got it for me thank you honey," the caption read

Take a look:



