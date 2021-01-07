Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Thursday Jan 07, 2021
DJ Khaled took to Instagram to show off his latest luxurious gift.
In the video post, the bag was clearly an eye-opener as it changed colours via an app but it comes at a tear-jerking price.
As per Khaled, he was eyeing the $26,000 Louis Vuitton bag for a while but could not get his hands on them.
"So, check this out, I’ve been trying to get this bag for a while. She’s given me this app that comes with it where you can change the colours from your phone," he said.
He thanked his wife for getting him the luxurious gift.
"MAJOR B A G ALERT. MY QUEEN got it for me thank you honey," the caption read
Take a look: