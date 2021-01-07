Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday expressed to gratitude to President-elect Joe Biden after the Democratic leader issued statement on the situation that emerged Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Taking to Instagram, the "On the floor" singer shared a picture of Biden with his statement with a folded-hands emoji.

"At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times.....Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not reflect who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end."



