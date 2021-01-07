Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday expressed to gratitude to President-elect Joe Biden after the Democratic leader issued statement on the situation that emerged Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Taking to Instagram, the "On the floor" singer shared a picture of Biden with his statement with a folded-hands emoji.

"At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times.....Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not reflect who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end."


More From Entertainment:

Dr. Dre’s home ransacked by burglars after rapper suffers brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre’s home ransacked by burglars after rapper suffers brain aneurysm
Taraji P. Henson recalls ‘petrifying’ conversation on death with her son

Taraji P. Henson recalls ‘petrifying’ conversation on death with her son
Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case

Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Woman breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home in his absence

Woman breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home in his absence
Katy Perry touches on the growing need for ‘resilience’ at all 'levels of life'

Katy Perry touches on the growing need for ‘resilience’ at all 'levels of life'
Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde
Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

Latest

view all