Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

TMZ confirms that there is no third party involvement in Kim Kardashian, Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian is happily single and not on a lookout to date anyone, as she finalises for divorce from Kanye West.

While reports suggested she is dating her ex Kris Humphries, TMZ has reported that there is no third party involvement in the split.

“She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move," one source said. "She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like."

A second source close to Kardashian added that things are amicable between her and West. “We’re talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world…she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous," that source said.

More From Hollywood:

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag
James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot
Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws

Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws
Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed
Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch

Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch
Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views

Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views
Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Latest

view all