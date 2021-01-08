Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

TMZ confirms that there is no third party involvement in Kim Kardashian, Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian is happily single and not on a lookout to date anyone, as she finalises for divorce from Kanye West.

While reports suggested she is dating her ex Kris Humphries, TMZ has reported that there is no third party involvement in the split.

“She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move," one source said. "She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like."



A second source close to Kardashian added that things are amicable between her and West. “We’re talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world…she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous," that source said.