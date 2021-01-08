Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Did Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye West because he was dating Jeffree Star?

It was strange how beauty influencer Jeffree Star got dragged into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce drama, as someone who broke up the duo's six years of marriage.

This crazy theory that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye because he was dating Jeffree came afloat, until he cleared the air himself.

Quashing the rumours in a video, he said that the theory is the “dumbest [expletive] I think I’ve ever read in my life," a “lie” that he’s sleeping with a man who he’s “never hung out with.”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the 23-minute video, which eventually delves into his usual beauty content. “So, I guess if this is the start to my New Year, then Happy New Year… I really can’t and if Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl,” Jeffree reiterated.

"I woke up and my phone was blowing up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?’ I honestly had no idea, right. I’m keeping to myself, I’m living in this beautiful state [Wyoming], I’m loving life.”

More From Hollywood:

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag
James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot
Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws

Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws
Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed
Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch

Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch
Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views

Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views
Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Latest

view all