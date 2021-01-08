Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

Did Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye West because he was dating Jeffree Star?

It was strange how beauty influencer Jeffree Star got dragged into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce drama, as someone who broke up the duo's six years of marriage.



This crazy theory that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye because he was dating Jeffree came afloat, until he cleared the air himself.

Quashing the rumours in a video, he said that the theory is the “dumbest [expletive] I think I’ve ever read in my life," a “lie” that he’s sleeping with a man who he’s “never hung out with.”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the 23-minute video, which eventually delves into his usual beauty content. “So, I guess if this is the start to my New Year, then Happy New Year… I really can’t and if Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl,” Jeffree reiterated.

"I woke up and my phone was blowing up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?’ I honestly had no idea, right. I’m keeping to myself, I’m living in this beautiful state [Wyoming], I’m loving life.”