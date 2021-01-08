Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Friday Jan 08, 2021

US singer and songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink, and her husband Carey Hart celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The Pop star turned to Instagram and shared loved-up shared throwback photos with the hubby with a touching caption to mark 15 years of their marriage.

Pink, 41, wrote, “15 years. Proud of us babe.”

The I'm Not Dead singer said, “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh.”

“I love you and I love our family,’ she added.

Pink tied the knot with motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 2006 and the couple have two children.

