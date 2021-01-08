Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog

US singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus, who announced the sad demise of her dog, has dedicated her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet.

The Wrecking Ball singer turned to Instagram and shared the heartbreaking message to announce the death of Mary Jane on Friday.

Miley wrote, “Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane."

Miley Cyrus also paid tribute to the dog with her song called “Mary Jane 5EVR”



Sharing a collage of photos with the pet, Miley wrote, “I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.”

“A lot has changed over time. Mostly me. Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.”

“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

Miley Cyrus' dog died after being diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago.