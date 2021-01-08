Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

American rapper Lil Nas X revealed that he had plans to collaborate with singer Miley Cyrus before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer hinted that the collaboration may be possible this time around.

"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year and then the pandemic happened," Nas X said.

"We didn't get to meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."

It is pertinent to mention that Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus had collaborated with the rapper to make the 2019 hit Old Town Road Remix.

The song ended up being his breakout No.1 single and till this date the groovy song holds the record for most consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

It comes to no surprise that the the rapper continues to stay in touch with Billy after his overnight success.

"The last thing I texted Billy Ray Cyrus was like, how was he doing? [It was] maybe a month or so ago," he said.

