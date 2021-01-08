Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

American rapper Lil Nas X revealed that he had plans to collaborate with singer Miley Cyrus before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer hinted that the collaboration may be possible this time around.

"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year and then the pandemic happened," Nas X said. 

"We didn't get to meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."

It is pertinent to mention that Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus had collaborated with the rapper to make the 2019 hit Old Town Road Remix

The song ended up being his breakout No.1 single and till this date the groovy song holds the record for most consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. 

It comes to no surprise that the the rapper continues to stay in touch with Billy after his overnight success.

"The last thing I texted Billy Ray Cyrus was like, how was he doing? [It was] maybe a month or so ago," he said. 

More From Hollywood:

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues
Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis
Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?
Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag
James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot
Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws

Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws
Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed
Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch

Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch
Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

Latest

view all