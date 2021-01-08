Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his former wife Amber Heard of pocketing an astonishing $7million from their divorce settlement despite promising to split the money between two charities.

According to DailyMail, the 34-year-old said that she did not want the money from the 2016 divorce and instead vowed to give it away.

"I remained financially independent from him [Depp] the whole time we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity,” she said in a witness statement early in 2020.

However, Depp’s lawyers believe that the goodwill gesture is nothing but a ‘sham’ as the legal team have chased the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union over whether they received the promised sum.

While the ACLU has been silent, documents from the Children’s Hospital suggest that they have received only $100,000.

In fact, the heads of the LA kids facility were concerned to the point where they wrote to the Aquaman star in June 2019 asking if she intended on fulfilling her promise.

Depp had sued The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

During the libel case hearing, Judge Andrew Nichol noted Heard's kind gesture and said that it was far from what a "gold-digger" would do. 

"Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger," the judge said.

Depp's legal team will take the judge's remarks as a means to to appeal the London verdict, which went against the actor, leaving his reputation and career in tatters.

More From Hollywood:

Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues
Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog

Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog
Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis
Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?
Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag
James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot
Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws

Karlie Kloss openly condemns US Capitol riots, calls out her Trump in-laws
Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Akon announces next philanthropic venture in Africa

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Gwen Stefani spent weeks contemplating why Blake Shelton hasn't proposed

Latest

view all