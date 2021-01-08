Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his former wife Amber Heard of pocketing an astonishing $7million from their divorce settlement despite promising to split the money between two charities.

According to DailyMail, the 34-year-old said that she did not want the money from the 2016 divorce and instead vowed to give it away.

"I remained financially independent from him [Depp] the whole time we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity,” she said in a witness statement early in 2020.

However, Depp’s lawyers believe that the goodwill gesture is nothing but a ‘sham’ as the legal team have chased the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union over whether they received the promised sum.

While the ACLU has been silent, documents from the Children’s Hospital suggest that they have received only $100,000.

In fact, the heads of the LA kids facility were concerned to the point where they wrote to the Aquaman star in June 2019 asking if she intended on fulfilling her promise.

Depp had sued The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.



During the libel case hearing, Judge Andrew Nichol noted Heard's kind gesture and said that it was far from what a "gold-digger" would do.

"Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger," the judge said.

Depp's legal team will take the judge's remarks as a means to to appeal the London verdict, which went against the actor, leaving his reputation and career in tatters.