Friday Jan 08 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow reminisces on the time she refused 'Titanic'

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow reminisces on the time she refused 'Titanic'

Many may not even be aware that Gwyneth Paltrow was once cast for the role of Rose in the 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic however it appears saying not to the role is a decision the star continues to mull over to this day.

The actress shed light on her inner dialogue during an interview with Howard Stern. There she not only shed light on the inner monologue she has regarding her past decision but also explained, “I look back at the choices I’ve made and think, ‘Why the hell did I say yes to that? And no to that?’”

She also went on to add, “And you know, you look at the big picture and think: There’s a universal lesson here. What good is it to hold onto roles?”

Many speculate money may be the biggest reason Paltrow regrets her decision since actors who had any part in the production keep getting pretty hefty checks, to date.  

