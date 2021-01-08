Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin teases him as she shares new snap

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Scott Disick's new lovebird Amelia Hamlin mesmerised fans as she shared a new snap on Instagram Thursday.

The 19-year-old model looked gorgeous in a series of new photos she shared on social media to tease her boyfriend.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna posed for a risqué mirror selfie in a tiny black top and shared it on Instagram Story after returning home from her romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, showing off her enviable tanned physique.

Previously, she displayed her gym-honed abs as she rocked black crop top and skintight pains. she also has a leather coat on her shoulder to give the perfect look to her personality.

She captioned the post: "trying to get all cute n chic @ home in @aloyoga."

The charming model hid her face behind her phone, putting her killer curves on display. She appeared ready to soak up the sun.

Over the weekend, the brunette bombshell posted a number of other steamy shots from her New Year's Eve trip with Disick, 37.

Scott Disick, who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, split with Sofia Richie last summer. He was recently spotted enjoying a cozy beach date with her new model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

