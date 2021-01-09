Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Olivia Wilde's romance with Harry Styles has left Jason Sudeikis heartbroken

Jason Sudeikis feels shattered having heard all the romance buzz about ex Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

According to an insider quoted by E! News, "Olivia's romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason's heart.

"She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful," they added.

Although Olivia did not address her relationship with Harry Styles, she did admit being smitten by him after he became a part of her movie Don't Worry Darling.

"[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic," Olivia told Vogue in December 2020. 

