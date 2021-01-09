Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

How Queen Elizabeth whisked back control of Meghan and Harry's shell-shocking exit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

How everything about Meghan and Harry's shell-shocking exi went back into the hands of Queen Elizabeth 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent shockwaves across the royal family after deciding to leave the monarchy for good.

However, Queen Elizabeth prevented them from causing any more damage by taking back control with one simple sentence.

She 'played a blinder' with a statement having just 34 words, which according to experts sent out a strong message. This came after an emergency meeting at Sandringham with Charles and William about the future of the Sussexes.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen said.

According to experts, this meant everything went back into the hands of the monarch.

"When the Queen asks for something, it happens," royal expert Charles Crawford said, "It also sent a public message to the people advising Harry and Meghan - 'this is over, let's get down to an agreement and move on'.

"It was a nicely phrased but firm statement saying this is where things stand, just so you all know, and that's it."

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good
Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role

Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role
Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on

Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on
Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach

Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach
Queen Elizabeth's 'immaculate' way of handling Megxit revealed

Queen Elizabeth's 'immaculate' way of handling Megxit revealed

Uncertainty looming over Meghan and Harry's future one year from royal exit

Uncertainty looming over Meghan and Harry's future one year from royal exit

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares incredible snap with Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares incredible snap with Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan
Khloe Kardashian teases fans as she shares her new selfie

Khloe Kardashian teases fans as she shares her new selfie
Zara Holland flees Barbados without her boyfriend Elliott Love

Zara Holland flees Barbados without her boyfriend Elliott Love
Queen will banish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they speak out against Trump:report

Queen will banish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they speak out against Trump:report
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish actor says Islamabad is a beautiful city

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish actor says Islamabad is a beautiful city

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin teases him as she shares new snap

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin teases him as she shares new snap

Latest

view all