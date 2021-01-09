Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
'Trump family is in the dustbin of history,' says George Clooney

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney

George Clooney has lashed out at US President Donald Trump following the violence that erupted at Capitol Hill earlier this week. 

During an interview on KCRW’s The Business podcast The Midnight Sky actor said: "It's devastating to watch the 'People's House' being desecrated in that way.”

"This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection,” he continued.

He went on to speak about former White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly and claimed that had he been part of the cabinet, he would’ve voted to remove Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

"This is a big, big difference. If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that not that it's worth it, it's not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster,” he said.

Regarding the recent Capitol Hill violence, Clooney said that all the happenings that led up to the recent furor in DC were "also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what's the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel's back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn't even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered."

