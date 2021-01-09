Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Meghan Markle has faced far more backlash over the royal family exit, than her husband Prince Harry.

And that seems to be quite unfair on the Duchess of Sussex considering the decision of calling it quits with the royal family was led by Prince Harry.

This revelation was recently made by a source close to the duke who claimed that the entire thing was his idea.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the source said: "It came to the point where he wanted a different way of life. Meghan was simply the catalyst."

The publication also cited royal historian and author Robert Lacey, saying: "Harry and Meghan had put a great deal of thought into trying to create something that would work for both sides, but that was all blown when their plans were leaked to the press.”

"Harry was trying to get Charles, William, and the queen to approve a plan, which they wanted in writing. Harry wanted to talk face-to-face because he was worried it would leak,” said the writer of Battle of Brothers.

"Reluctantly, he did put it in writing, it did leak, and that led to the Sussexes making the announcement,” he added. 

