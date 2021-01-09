Kate Middleton thanks fans for ‘kind wishes’ on her 39th birthday

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has extended gratitude to the fans for ‘kind wishes’ on her 39th birthday.



Through her official Instagram handle --the Kensington Royal-- Kate Middleton thanked her fans for ‘kind wishes’, saying “Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday.”

“Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,’ she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has also sent sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cambridge, who turned a year older today.

The Queen’s Instagram handle shared a photo of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her on 39th birthday.

In the photo, the Duchess is pictured with Her Majesty at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!” reads the caption followed by birthday cake emoticon.



