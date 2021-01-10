Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron has spent much of the lockdown period with his ladylove Vanessa Valladares in Australia

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares are going strong despite reports that they have called it quits.

On Friday, the couple was seen heading down to the north of Bryon Bay in Sydney to enjoy a dinner date, alongside their friends.

As seen in pictures obtained by E!News, Zac chose to wear a black beanie, a denim jacket over a grey button-down and black jeans, while Valladares sported wide-leg pants paired with black boots, a white tank top and a light beige cardigan.

Zac has spent much of the lockdown period with his ladylove in Australia.

In October, a source revealed, "Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said at the time.

"Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay," they added.