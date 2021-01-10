Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Justin Bieber's life with Hailey Baldwin 'is so much better' in this adorable picture

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner gushes over Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's heartwarming snap 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been inseparable ever since they started seeing each other.

In the latest upload by the Canadian singer, the duo can be seen serving major couple goals while packing on the PDA.

The photo shows Justin holding Hailey close to him, "Life with u is so much better," he captions it.

While Hailey can be seen rocking a white crop top with a pair of black shorts and black hoodie, Justin keeps it casual with a grey oversized pullover and shorts.

Commenting on Justin and Hailey's picture, Kylie Jenner sends love saying, "cuties !!!!!!"

