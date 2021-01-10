Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton have weathered the test of time as they have been together almost since the past two decades. 

As the Duchess of Cambridge marked her 39th birthday on Saturday, unearthed reports from her 27th have been making rounds and how she had to unfortunately spend her day away from her then-boyfriend Prince William.

Owing to his decision of joining the Royal Air Force, the future king had to bid adieu to his girlfriend which left her crushed.

Right when he was expected to pop the question in front of Kate, he joined the RAF, leaving everyone stunned.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl writes in her book, Kate: The Future Queen: "With that single decision, Kate's life was turned upside down.”

"She had expected a proposal once William had completed his military training, but instead, she was forced to accept that there would be no engagement any time soon. Kate would have to wait even longer,” wrote Nicholl.

“Was Kate prepared to join him? She supported his desires and ambitions, but privately she was crushed,” she went on to say.

"William was asking her to be an army wife - without the nuptials. Her frustration was understandable,” she added.

"For Kate, it was a step backwards. It seemed that everyone was getting married except for her. As she neared her 27th birthday, Kate's plan to be married with children by the time she was thirty was looking increasingly unlikely,” she added. 

More From Hollywood:

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney
Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday
Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles
British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted dies at 79
Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

'Kim Kardashian decided to divorce Kanye West on Kris Jenner's advice'

'Kim Kardashian decided to divorce Kanye West on Kris Jenner's advice'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating
Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues
Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog

Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog
Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Latest

view all