Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for dubbing themselves ‘internationall protected people’

Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire at the hands of experts, all for dubbing themselves “internationally protected people” on social media and requiring state maintained protection.

It all began when the couple dubbed themselves “internationally protected people” on the Sussex Royal website and claimed they were entitled to protection.

Those claims however, were swiftly dealt with according to journalist Victoria Ward. She explained, “The incorrect reference to ‘international protected people’ was removed from the site quite swiftly.”

In her piece for the Telegraph Ms. Ward added that “Buckingham Palace declined to comment on security arrangements” the same way Canada denied official protection to the couple after they moved into the country.

