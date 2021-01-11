Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Looks like singer Demi Lovato has opted for a new look for the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the Skyscraper hit maker could be seen flaunting her pink tresses while she wore a leopard print coat with clear glasses.

The singer is known to be a hair chameleon as she is often changing her hair colour and in fact has opted for many hues over the years.

"I've tried every hair color," she told Elle in 2018. 

"I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink."

She has also played with hair length as she was seen with super long hair and super short hair over the years. 

Take a look:



More From Hollywood:

Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official
Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'
Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away
Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album

Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album
Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020

Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020
Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney
Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday
Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Latest

view all