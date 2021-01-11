Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look

Looks like singer Demi Lovato has opted for a new look for the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the Skyscraper hit maker could be seen flaunting her pink tresses while she wore a leopard print coat with clear glasses.

The singer is known to be a hair chameleon as she is often changing her hair colour and in fact has opted for many hues over the years.

"I've tried every hair color," she told Elle in 2018.

"I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink."

She has also played with hair length as she was seen with super long hair and super short hair over the years.

