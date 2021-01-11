Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Vocal powerhouse Shakira is continuing to make references to her latest release Girl Like Me.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of herself doing the choreography of the song.

She, along with two others can be seen perfectly executing the detailed arm routine as they make stunning geometric patterns.

"This is a lot more fun than being at the salon!" she wrote.

The Colombian singer also recently shared the news that bop, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, hit 150 million views on YouTube.



Take a look:







