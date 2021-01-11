Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Shakira is continuing to make references to her latest release Girl Like Me.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of herself doing the choreography of the song.

She, along with two others can be seen perfectly executing the detailed arm routine as they make stunning geometric patterns. 

"This is a lot more fun than being at the salon!" she wrote. 

The Colombian singer also recently shared the news that bop, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, hit 150 million views on YouTube. 

Take a look: 



More From Hollywood:

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look
Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official
Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'
Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away
Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album

Lana Del Rey jumps in to defend cover art of upcoming album
Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020

Taylor Swift's album Folklore is top selling album of 2020
Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Prince William expected Kate Middleton to be an ‘army wife without the nuptials’

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney

Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen holding hands during romantic stroll in Sydney
Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus sends love, sweet wishes to sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday
Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with children Zahara, Shiloh in Los Angeles

Latest

view all