Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports

Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Kim Kardashian ditched wedding for the first times since reports she was filing for divorce with her husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with her best friend Allison Statter on her birthday.

In one of the latest photos, Kim Kardashian ditched wedding ring amid divorce rumours.

Fans were quick to find Kim Kardashian’s bare ring finger, she had gently placed on her face.

The mother of four wrote for Allison, “Happy Birthday to my bestie of 40 years @allisonstatter I don’t know what I would do in this world without you! You inspire me every single day! I love you soooo much!!!!”.

This is not the first time she was spotted sans wedding ring on social media.

On Monday, Kim shared her first Instagram photo since reports surfaced that she is set to divorce husband where she was also spotted without wedding ring.

