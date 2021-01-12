Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles issues frightening warning over Covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles recently issued a stark warning regarding the worsening nature of covid-19 during a recent interview and left royal fans terrified.

The prince shed light on it all during his interview with CNN. There he was also quoted saying, "Planet's health and nature's health are intimately linked to our own health.”

"The more we destroy the natural world around us and the biodiversity on which we depend in its infinite variety - and the more we encourage mass extinctions of species that we don't always realise we depend on because each of us is interconnected with the rest of nature, then we are making ourselves ever more vulnerable to all sorts of diseases and problems.”

"This pandemic won't be the last one if we're not very careful. So that's why it's critical to heal the natural world as well as ourselves. This is why we can't ignore it."

He also told foreign delegates in Paris, "Today, I am making an urgent appeal to leaders, from all sectors and from around the world, to join us in this endeavour, and to give their support to this Terra Carta - to bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and planet over the coming decade.”

"I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilise the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy."

